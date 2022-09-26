Rob Thomas announces 10th anniversary benefit concert at Atlantic City’s Borgata Hotel

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Rob Thomas‘ annual charity concert at the Borgata Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and he’ll mark the milestone with a special one-night-only event taking place in January.

For the show, the Matchbox Twenty singer has invited some “very special guests” to perform along with him — but he is remaining tight lipped on who they are at the moment. The event is set for Sunday, January 15.

The concert benefits Thomas’ Sidewalk Angels Foundation, which he co-founded in 2003 with wife Marisol Maldonado. He explained on Twitter that his charity supports “over 20 no-kill animal shelters and animal rescues across the country” by providing them critical resources and funds.

The Grammy winner noted that COVID-19 impacted these rescues and shelters, so his charity is helping them “continue their work as well as make sure that families can continue to get the care they need for their pets.”

Tickets for the event go on sale on Tuesday, September 27, for VIP and fan club members on The Borgata ‘s website. General public ticket sales start Friday, September 30.

