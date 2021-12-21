Rob Thomas giving away free NFTs to fans

Jim Trocchio

Even if you don’t know what an NFT is, you want one for free, right? Then sign up for Rob Thomas‘ newsletter.

The singer is giving away his first-ever batch of NFTs to fans who sign up for his newsletter by Christmas Day. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, give you the ability to own a unique piece of digital art. In this case, that art is a little video that shows the cover of Rob’s holiday album Something About Christmas Time, along with his signature and a “Merry Christmas” wish.

If you sign up, on Christmas Day, you’ll get an email from Rob telling how you can redeem the NFT. One lucky fan will randomly receive the rarest version — the “Gold Certificate” NFT — while 100 fans will get the “Silver” one, and 1,000 will receive the “Bronze” one. Everyone else will get “Blue” one.

In other festive Rob Thomas news, he’s recorded a version of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” for your listening pleasure. Find it on his social media accounts.

