Rob Thomas kicks off Chip Tooth tour tonight: "It's about joy, whenever we play"

Rob Thomas has a lot to smile about -- and so do his fans.

The singer kicks off his Chip Tooth tour, in support of his new album Chip Tooth Smile, tonight in Red Bank, New Jersey. He tells ABC Radio what people can expect from this latest solo outing.

“It's about joy, whenever we play,” Rob explains. “It's just about everyone just kind of being in that moment. I think we all realize, at the end of the day, we're in the hospitality industry. Like, that's what we do.”

The set list will include a mixture of his new solo material, his older solo stuff and a couple of Matchbox Twenty songs. After over 20 years in the biz, he has way too many songs to fit into one concert, which he admits is sort of a good problem to have.

But if fans don’t get to hear every song they want, they’re in luck. After each tour, they’ll have the opportunity to buy a USB wristband with a live recording of the show that night -- which they can then trade back and forth.

“There's a lot of fans that live in different places of the country that we don't make it or they couldn't make it to a show but they can go online and just put together their own favorite playlist of the songs that the other fans have posted and stuff,” Rob says. “It's kind of like the new bootleg, in a way.”

