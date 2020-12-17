Rob Thomas' "little brain is freaking out" because of Dolly Parton

Credit: Randall Slavin

A few days ago, Rob Thomas and his former opening act, singer/songwriter Abby Anderson, teamed up to record a new version of “I Believe in Santa Claus,” a song originally written by Dolly Parton in the ’80s and recorded by the country-pop legend and the late Kenny Rogers. Well, it seems that Dolly approves of Rob’s version and he’s thrilled.

“got a sweet note from @DollyParton about mine and @abbya_music new christmas cover of her song and my little brain is freaking out a bit,” Rob tweeted, adding the hashtag “#christmasmiracles.”

Parton isn’t the only country music icon who’s a fan of Thomas: He’s collaborated with Willie Nelson in the past.

Meanwhile, Rob’s livestream benefiting his and his wife Marisol‘s Sidewalk Angels Foundation charity will stream Wednesday, December 23rd at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. You can get tickets at swa.nocapshows.com.

By Andrea Dresdale

