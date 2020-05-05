Rob Thomas, Pink and more participating in UNICEF USA virtual streaming event

ABC/Image Group LA

Rob Thomas, Pink and Jordin Sparks are among the artists who've signed on for a virtual streaming event hosted by UNICEF USA this weekend.

UNICEF Won’t Stop, which will highlight the organization’s COVID-19 response around the world, will stream Saturday, May 9 at 8 p.m. ET on UNICEFWontStop.org and on UNICEF USA’s YouTube page.

Rob and Jordin will perform and Cher will debut her new video for her latest single: a Spanish language version of ABBA’s “Chiquitita.”

UNICEF Ambassador Pink will also be participating, along with Tea Leoni, Morgan Freeman, Jenna Bush Hager, Sofia Carson, Laurie Hernandez and more.

