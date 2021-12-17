Rob Thomas’ “Small Town Christmas” is now the theme song for a TV show called ‘Small Town Christmas’

Randall Slavin

When Rob Thomas wrote his holiday hit “Small Town Christmas,” he was thinking about his own town in New York State. But now, the track has become the theme song for a new TV show that just happens to be called…Small Town Christmas.

The TV show, which airs on UPtv, features Inside Edition‘s Megan Alexander visiting a different small town around the U.S. and highlighting how each of them celebrates Christmas.

Natchitoches, Louisiana, along with Branson, Missouri and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania are among the towns Alexander will spotlight in the series, which you can watch starting this Sunday at 9 p.m EST. UPtv is carried by DIRECTV, Dish, Spectrum, Cox, Fios, Optimum and other cable providers.

“Small Town Christmas” appears on Rob’s holiday album, Something About Christmas Time.

In other Rob Thomas news, he’s giving fans the chance win a private virtual cooking experience with him and his wife, Marisol. The winner will get the cooking experience, a signed and dated recipe, all the ingredients, plus wine, delivered to your door, a 10-piece cookware set and more. To enter, donate to the couple’s Sidewalk Angels Foundation via Fandiem.

