Rob Thomas teaming with Bebe Winans for Christmas song-themed Instagram Live on Wednesday

Sure, you’ve heard Rob Thomas‘ “Small Town Christmas” by now, but if you want to find out more about his latest album Something About Christmas Time, tune into Instagram Live tomorrow when he plans to spotlight another track on the album.

Rob will be joined by gospel music great Bebe Winans on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET to discuss “That Spirit of Christmas,” the song they recorded together for Rob’s album. The holiday tune, originally recorded by Ray Charles in 1985, is famously featured during the attic scene in the 1989 film National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

As for how Bebe ended up on Rob’s album in the first place, Rob told ABC Audio that the gospel star has been one of his best friends for more than 20 years — Bebe even sang at his 1999 wedding to his wife Marisol.

