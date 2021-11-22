Rob Thomas to sing on ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ special next week

Courtesy of NBC

Rob Thomas is among the artists who’ll help ring in the holidays this year on NBC’s annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center special.

One of the Matchbox Twenty frontman’s Rockefeller Center performances will be a duet with country star Brad Paisley, singing “Santa Don’t Come Here Anymore,” their duet from Rob’s new holiday album, Something About Christmas Time.

Other artists who’ll be making the show merry and bright include Norah Jones, Harry Connick Jr., Alessia Cara and country stars Carrie Underwood and Mickey Guyton.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center will also include the annual lighting of New York City’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, which this year is a 79-foot-tall Norway Spruce from Maryland that weighs about 12 tons. It’ll be decked out with more than 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights and topped with a Swarovski star.

The two-hour special will air on NBC on Wednesday, December 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will stream live on Peacock. During the broadcast, viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Red Nose Day to help with homelessness, food insecurity and learning loss among children and families who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

