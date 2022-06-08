Rob Zombie Posts Teaser Trailer For ‘The Munsters’

Our first glimpse of Rob Zombie’s Munsters reboot is finally here.

Mr. Zombie posted a teaser trailer on Wednesday, recreating the iconic Munsters TV opening with Herman, Lily, and Grandpa Munster.

The Munsters stars Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman, Dan Roebuck as Grandpa, and Zombie’s wife Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily. Original Eddie Munster Butch Patrick and Cassandra ‘Elvira’ Peterson have also been confirmed to appear.

No release date for The Munsters has been confirmed. Rob Zombie will be heading out on tour with Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000 in July.

Are you excited for the Munsters movie, or are you getting tired of Hollywood reboots?