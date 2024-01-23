Robbie Robertson earns first-ever Oscar nomination for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

ABC

The late Robbie Robertson has been recognized with his first-ever Oscar nomination for his work on Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

Robertson, who passed away in August, has been posthumously nominated in the Original Score category, where he’ll compete with scores for the films American Fiction, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Oppenheimer and Poor Things.

Robertson’s score has already been recognized with nominations at the Golden Globe Awards and the Critics Choice Awards. In both cases, he lost to Oppenheimer’s Ludwig Göransson. The score also received a nomination for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards.

Also earning an Oscar nod in the Best Animated Short Film category is WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko, which, as the title gives away, was inspired by John Lennon and Yoko Ono‘s classic holiday tune “Happy Christmas (War Is Over).”

One musician who seems to have gotten snubbed from this year’s nominations is Lenny Kravitz, whose Rustin song “Road to Freedom” was on the shortlist for an Original Song nod but was left out of the category. The song had previously been nominated for a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award, but lost both times.

Songs that did make the Best Original Song category this year include the Barbie tunes “What Was I Made For?,” from Billie Eilish and brother FINNEAS, and “I’m Just Ken,” which features guitarists Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen, plus songs from American Symphony, Flamin’ Hot and Killers of the Flower Moon.

The 96th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live on ABC Sunday, March 10.

