Robbie Robertson, Lenny Kravitz, ‘Barbie’ songs make shortlist for Oscar nods

AMPAS

Robbie Robertson and Lenny Kravitz both have a shot at an Oscar nomination.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences just revealed the shortlist for songs and scores eligible for a nomination for the 96th Academy Awards, with Robertson, who passed away in August, making the Best Original Score shortlist for his work on Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

Kravitz has a shot at a Best Original Song nod for his Rustin track “Road to Freedom,” although there’s tough competition in the category. Among the 15 songs eligible, three Barbie tunes made the cut: Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?”; “I’m Just Ken,” which features Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen on guitar; and Dua Lipa‘s “Dance the Night.”

The final nominees for the 2024 Academy Awards will be announced on January 23. The ceremony airs March 10 on ABC.

