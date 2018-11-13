Singer Robbie Williams is the latest performer to plant his flag in Las Vegas. Williams’ residency will begin in March 2019.
Of the residency, Williams says: “I’m beyond excited to announce my first ever residency in Las Vegas. To follow in the footsteps of some of the greatest entertainers of all time is a dream come true – I can’t wait.”
It’s been a busy year for Williams. He performed at the World Cup in Moscow in addition to his work as a judge on X Factor UK.
Is Vegas becoming oversaturated when it comes to performers camping out there? Is it cheapening what the “residency” once meant?
Robbie Williams Announces 2019 Las Vegas Residency
