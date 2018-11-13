Robbie Williams Announces 2019 Las Vegas Residency

Singer Robbie Williams is the latest performer to plant his flag in Las Vegas. Williams’ residency will begin in March 2019.

Of the residency, Williams says: “I’m beyond excited to announce my first ever residency in Las Vegas. To follow in the footsteps of some of the greatest entertainers of all time is a dream come true – I can’t wait.”

It’s been a busy year for Williams. He performed at the World Cup in Moscow in addition to his work as a judge on X Factor UK.

Is Vegas becoming oversaturated when it comes to performers camping out there? Is it cheapening what the “residency” once meant?