Robble, Robble…The Hamburglar Is BACK!

McDonald’s is changing its burgers, including their Big Mac recipe.

They claim all the changes will just make their burgers better, and fans should be excited. Here’s what they’re doing . . .

1. The Big Mac is getting more Big Mac sauce. A writer for “People” magazine tried it. She says it makes it more like a “messy pub burger” than a quote, “run-of-the-mill drive-thru” thing. (Here’s a photo.)

2. The buns are changing too. They’ll be softer than before. McDonald’s describes them as “pillowy buns that are freshly toasted to a golden brown.”

3. The cheese will be meltier. It’s not clear if they’re changing the type of cheese, or just melting it more.

4. The onions are also changing. Instead of tossing them on at the end, they’ll add them to burgers on the grill to create a more “caramelized flavor.”

5. The changes don’t just apply to Big Macs. They also apply to regular hamburgers, cheeseburgers, double cheeseburgers, and McDoubles. So they’re revamping a big chunk of their core burger menu.

The new burgers are already being rolled out in a few West Coast cities, including Denver, Seattle, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and L.A. They’ll be everywhere else by early next year.

6. They’re also using it as a chance to bring back the Hamburglar! They posted two 15-second ads where he scopes out the new burgers through binoculars, and then steals them. (Here’s the ad #1, and ad #2.)