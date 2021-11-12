Robby Krieger, Elliot Easton, Slash, Randy Bachman contributing to upcoming Leslie West tribute album

Mascot Label Group/Provogue

The Doors‘ Robby Krieger, The Cars‘ Elliot Easton, Randy Bachman and Guns N’ Roses‘ Slash are among the many artists featured on an upcoming compilation paying homage to late Mountain frontman Leslie West.

The album, dubbed Legacy: A Tribute to Leslie West, will be released on March 25, 2022.

Krieger teams up with current Rainbow singer Ronnie Romero for a version of “The Doctor.” Easton and Romero contribute a rendition of “Sittin’ on a Rainbow.” Bachman joins forces with his son Tal for a medley of “Money (Whatcha Gonna Do)” and “By the River.” Slash plays guitar on a version of Mountain’s signature song, “Mississippi Queen,” with vocals from Marc LaBelle of the up-and-coming band Dirty Honey.

Other artists contributing to the album include Twisted Sister‘s Dee Snider and Eddie Ojeda, Quiet Riot bassist Rudy Sarzo, ex-Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre, Deep Purple guitarist Steve Morse, former Rainbow singer Joe Lynn Turner and many more.

Legacy initially had been planned as West’s next album project, which was to feature him playing new versions of standout songs from throughout his career with some guest artists. Unfortunately, Leslie died at age 75 in December 2020, two weeks before the sessions were scheduled to start. Instead, it was decided to make the record a tribute album.

“We really didn’t have to reach out to many people,” says West’s widow, Jenni. “They came to us. What’s really amazing is, if Leslie himself had whispered into my ear and told me who he would want on this record, these would be the people he would have requested.”

Legacy can be pre-ordered now on CD, as a limited-edition silver-vinyl LP and on digital formats. A deluxe box set version also will be made available.

Here’s Legacy: A Tribute to Leslie West‘s full track list:

“Blood of the Sun” — featuring Zakk Wylde

“Nantucket Sleighride (To Owen Coffin)” — featuring Joe Lynn Turner & Marty Friedman

“Theme for an Imaginary Western” — featuring Dee Snider, Eddie Ojeda, Rudy Sarzo, Mike Portnoy, Francesco Saglietti

“For Yasgur’s Farm” — featuring Joe Lynn Turner & Martin Barre

“Why Dontcha” — featuring Steve Morse & Ronnie Romero

“Sittin’ on a Rainbow” — featuring Elliot Easton & Ronnie Romero

“Never in My Life” — featuring Dee Snider & George Lynch

“The Doctor” — featuring Robby Krieger & Ronnie Romero

“Silver Paper” — featuring Charlie Starr

“Money (Whatcha Gonna Do)/By the River” — featuring Bachman & Bachman

“Long Red” — featuring Yngwie Malmsteen & Teddy Rondinelli

“Mississippi Queen” — featuring Slash & Marc LaBelle

