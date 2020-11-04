Robby Krieger, Rick Wakeman featured on new holiday album by prog-rock supergroup Hawkestrel, 'SpaceXmas'

Purple Pyramid Records

Doors guitarist Robby Krieger and former Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman are among the guest musicians who lent their talents to SpaceXmas, a forthcoming holiday album by the Hawkwind-themed prog-rock supergroup Hawkestrel that will be released on December 4.

The album also will include contributions from ex-Deep Purple singer/bassist Glenn Hughes, and founding Hawkwind members Huw Lloyd-Langton and Nik Turner, among many others.

Hawkestrel is led by former Hawkwind bassist Alan Davey. Among the tunes on SpaceXmas are renditions of such yuletide classics as “Oh Holy Night,” “We Three Kings,” “Silent Night,” “Little Drummer Boy,” “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Jingle Bells.”

The album can be pre-ordered now, and is available on CD, digitally and as a limited-edition LP pressed on Christmas-color splattered vinyl. Visit Hawkestrel.bandcamp.com for more information.

It’s a prolific time for Hawkestrel, which just last month released a new studio album titled Pioneers of Space that boasted guest appearances by Todd Rundgren, ex-Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor, Arthur Brown, MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer, Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice and many more.

Here’s the full SpaceXmas track list:

“Oh Holy Night”

“We Three Kings”

“It’s a Wonderful (Funny Old) Life”

“Silent Night”

“Seasons”

“Little Drummer Boy”

“Für Kirsty”

“Ein Weihnachliches Lustobjekt”

“O Come All Ye Faithful”

“Jingle Bells”

“Hallelujah”

“Twelve Daze of Drinxmas”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.