Congratulations to Robert De Niro. It’s just been announced that the actor will receive the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award. De Niro will become the 56th of the award during next year’s SAG Awards ceremony. During his career, De Niro has won two Oscars, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, and many other awards. DeNiro’s latest flick, “The Irishman” will be in theaters at the end of the month. It’s in theaters in limited release now. What’s your favorite Robert De Niro movie and why?