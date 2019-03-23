Robert Kraft Issues an Apology for Prostitution Scandal

New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft has broken his silence and issued an apology regarding the prostitution scandal he was recently implicated in.

“I am truly sorry,” Kraft said in a statement. “I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.”

The 77-year-old was one of more than 100 men and women suspected of participating in a prostitution ring that impacted several Florida day spas. While Kraft has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, he apologized for any disrespect he may have caused to those closest to him and promised to do better:

“Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing. The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being. I have extraordinary respect for women; my morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years,” Kraft continued.

“As I move forward, I hope to continue to use the platform with which I have been blessed to help others and to try to make a difference. I expect to be judged not by my words, but by my actions. And through those actions, I hope to regain your confidence and respect.”

Kraft has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of first-degree solicitation. He is expected to appear in court on March 28th.

