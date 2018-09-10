Robert Pattinson Down for a ‘Twilight’ Reunion

Can you believe it’s been almost 10 years since Robert Pattinson played a vampire in ‘Twilight?’ If you want him to play the role again he’s ready. During an interview with Variety, Pattinson said he’d be willing to play Edward Cullen again and even made a joke about how he still looks the part. “The amount of time I’ve spent moisturizing, I’m ready to play 17 at a moment’s notice.” Pattinson joked. Pattinson is currently promoting his new film, ‘High Life,’ and as far as a Twilight reunion is concerned, it’s not. Would you like to see the cast of ‘Twilight’ get back together again? Which movie was your favorite?