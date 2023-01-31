Robert Plant & Alison Krauss add more tour dates, reveal Red Rocks livestream

Rounder Records

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are spending more time on the road together. The duo just announced a new set of dates for their Raising the Roof tour, supporting their most recent collaborative album, Raise The Roof.

The tour, featuring special guest JD McPherson, kicks off April 25 in Shreveport, Louisiana, and wraps up July 5 in Toronto. The tour also includes a June 18 appearance at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in Telluride, Colorado.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 1, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general sale set for Friday, February 3, at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates and more ticket sale information can be found at plantkrauss.com.

And for fans who can’t get to a show, Plant and Krauss will be streaming last summer’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre show on March 2. Tickets to the livestream are available now.

