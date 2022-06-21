Robert Plant & Alison Krauss add shows to second US tour leg supporting ‘Raise the Roof’

Rounder Records

Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant and acclaimed country-bluegrass artist Alison Krauss have added four new dates to the end of their forthcoming second U.S. tour leg in support of their 2021 album, Raise the Roof.

The trek, which kicks off with an August 15 concert in San Diego, California was originally plotted out through a September 4 performance in Austin, Texas. The new shows are scheduled for September 7 in Franklin, Tennessee; September 9 in Boston, Massachusetts; September 10 in Mashantucket, Connecticut; and September 12 at New York City’s famed Beacon Theatre.

In addition, an Atlanta concert that was to have taken place on June 16 but was postponed because of bad weather has been rescheduled for September 6.

Tickets for the Beacon Theatre show go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 24 at 9 a.m. ET, while tickets for the other three concerts will be available to the public that day at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets for all four performances will go on sale starting tomorrow.

For more information, visit PlantKrauss.com/#tour.

The first leg of Plant and Krauss’ 2022 U.S. tour wrapped up on Friday, June 17 with a performance at the Bonnaroo festival in Manchester, Tennessee. The duo will launch a series of European shows with an appearance this Friday, June 24 at U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival. The trek will run through a July 20 gig in Berlin.

Released in November 2021, Raise the Roof peaked at #7 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album is a follow-up to Plant and Krauss’ Grammy-winning 2007 collaborative record, Raising Sand.

