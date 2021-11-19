Robert Plant & Alison Krauss announce 2022 tour dates supporting just-released album, ‘Raise the Roof’

Credit: David McClister

Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant‘s new collaborative album with acclaimed country-bluegrass artist Alison Krauss, Raise the Roof, got its release today. Coinciding with its arrival, the duo has announced plans for a 2022 tour, their first outing together in 12 years.

Plant and Krauss have confirmed 10 U.S. dates, kicking off June 1 in Canandaigua, New York and running through a June 16 concert in Atlanta. Those shows will be followed by a European trek that’s mapped out from a June 26 performance in London’s Hyde Park through a July 21 date in Berlin.

Tickets for the U.S. concerts go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 3, while a series of pre-sale offers will be available starting Monday, November 29.

Check out the duo’s tour schedule and buy tickets at PlantKrauss.com.

As previously reported, Plant and Krauss will celebrate Raise the Roof‘s release today with a special livestream performance that’s set to premiere at both Robert’s and Alison’s YouTube channels starting at 1 p.m. ET. It will feature the debut performances of several of the album’s songs from Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville.

The duo also is scheduled to appear tonight on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Saturday on CBS Saturday Morning.

Raise the Roof is Plant and Krauss’ second joint album, following 2007’s Grammy-sweeping Raising Sand. The record is primarily a covers collection paying tribute to “legends and unsung heroes of folk, blues, country and soul music,” although it does include one original called “High and Lonesome” that Plant co-wrote with producer T Bone Burnett.

