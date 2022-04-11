Robert Plant & Alison Krauss announce second 2022 US tour leg in support of ‘Raise the Roof’ album

Rounder Records

Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant and acclaimed country-bluegrass artist Alison Krauss have announced plans to mount a second 2022 U.S. tour leg in support their latest album, Raise the Roof, that will run from mid-August to early September.

The new series of shows features 13 dates and will visit cities in the western half of the U.S., running from an August 15 concert in San Diego through a September 4 performance in Austin, Texas.

Tickets for the newly added shows go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 15, at 10 a.m. local time, while pre-sale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, April 12, at 10 a.m. local time. Visit PlantKrauss.com/#tour for a full list of concerts.

Plant and Krauss’ “Raising the Roof” trek will begin with a 11-date stateside leg that will make stops at venues in the eastern half of the country, plotted out from a June 1 show in Canandaigua, New York, through a June 17 appearance at the Bonnaroo festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

The U.S. tour legs will sandwich a series of European concerts that’s mapped out from a June 24 performance at the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival through a July 20 date in Berlin.

The shows will feature Plant and Krauss, accompanied by a backing band, performing songs from Raise the Roof, as well as from the duo’s Grammy-winning 2007 collaboration, Raising Sand.

Released in November 2021, Raise the Roof peaked at #7 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.