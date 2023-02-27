Robert Plant & Alison Krauss booked for Memphis’ Beale Street Music Festival

Rounder Records

The Beale Street Music Festival returns to Memphis, Tennessee, in May and has nabbed quite a lineup.

The festival, taking place May 5 to 7 at Tom Lee Park, features headliners Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, along with Living Colour, Gov’t Mule, Earth, Wind & Fire, Ziggy Marley and more.

Also headlining the three-day fest are The Lumineers and Greta Van Fleet, with the lineup also featuring The Roots, Live, Gary Clark Jr., Lucinda Williams and 311.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit MemphisinMay.org.

