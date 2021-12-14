Robert Plant & Alison Krauss performing on ‘The Tonight Show’ this Friday; featured on new “Tiny Desk Concert”

Credit: David McClister

Led Zeppelin‘s Robert Plant and acclaimed country/bluegrass artist Alison Krauss will be the musical guest this Friday, December 17, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which airs at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 p.m. CT on NBC.

Plant and Krauss will be promoting their new collaborative album Raise the Roof, which debuted at #7 on the Billboard 200 and at #1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock Albums chart earlier this month.

The duo also are featured in a new installment of NPR Music’s signature music-performance series, Tiny Desk Concert, which you can watch now on YouTube. The session was shot at a Nashville studio, and captures Robert, Alison and five musicians playing three songs from Raise the Roof — “Can’t Let Go,” “Searching for My Love” and “Trouble with My Lover.”

“Can’t Let Go” was written by Randy Weeks and originally recorded in 1998 by acclaimed alt-country artist Lucinda Williams; “Searching for My Love” is a 1966 R&B tune by Bobby Moore & the Rhythm Aces; and “Trouble with My Lover” was written by New Orleans legend Allen Toussaint and recorded in 1968 by soul singer Betty Harris.

Four of the musicians backing Plant and Krauss are featured on Raising the Roof, while the duo also is joined by Oklahoma-based singer/guitarist and roots rocker JD McPherson.

As previously reported, Plant and Krauss will be launching a short U.S. tour next year that kicks off June 1 in Canandaigua, New York, and runs through a June 16 in Atlanta.

