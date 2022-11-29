Robert Plant & Alison Krauss preview their CMT Crossroads episode

courtesy of CMT

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss star in a brand-new episode of CMT Crossroads, and now, fans are getting their first look at the episode.

The 90-minute special, CMT Crossroads: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, debuts Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. A preview of the episode features the pair teaming up for their Raise the Roof track “High and Lonesome.”

The special will also have the two artists performing tracks from their albums Raising Sand and Raise The Roof, including “Can’t Let Go,” “Gone Gone Gone” and more. They will also team for some Led Zeppelin tracks, including “Rock and Roll” and “When The Levee Breaks.”

Plant and Krauss have appeared on CMT Crossroads together before. They first teamed for an episode in 2008 following the release of Raising Sand.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.