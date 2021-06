Sounds like Robert Plant is working on another album with singer Alison Krauss.

The duo previously teamed up for 2007’s Raising Sand, which ended up taking home the Grammy for Album of the Year.

Guitarist Greg Leisz, who played pedal steel on Raising Sand, recently mentioned that Plant and Krauss were working together again – and even hinted that the album is already done and is “going to blow your mind”.

Are there any singers you’d like to hear team up for a duet, or even a whole album?