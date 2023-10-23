Robert Plant performs Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” for the first time in 16 years

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Robert Plant recently busted out a Led Zeppelin classic for the first time in 16 years. While performing at a benefit concert put on by former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor, the rocker decided to play the iconic “Stairway to Heaven,” Rolling Stone reports.

While Plant has performed Zeppelin tunes like “Going to California” and “Whole Lotta Love” on tour, the last time he performed “Stairway” was December 10, 2007, at the Ahmet Ertegun tribute concert in London, which was also the last time Zeppelin members Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones performed together. They were backed on drums by Jason Bonham, son of their late drummer John Bonham.

Fan-shot footage of the new “Stairway to Heaven” performance can be found on YouTube.

The benefit concert, An Evening with Andy Taylor and Special Guests, took place Saturday, October 21, at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, England. The money raised is going to The Cancer Awareness Trust, where Taylor, who is battling stage 4 prostate cancer, has been undergoing lifesaving, targeted treatment.

