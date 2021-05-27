Robert Plant says he’s found a trove of unreleased music he wants to be released for free after he dies

Credit: Mads Perch

Led Zeppelin‘s Robert Plant launched the fourth season of his Digging Deep podcast this week, and in the first episode, he revealed that he spent part of the COVID-19 pandemic cataloguing the unreleased music he’s amassed during his long career.

“All the adventures that I’ve ever had with music and tours, album releases, projects that didn’t actually get finished or whatever it is, I just itemized them all and…put everything into some semblance of order,” Plant told host Matt Everitt.

In addition, Robert said he told his children that after he dies, they should make the material available to the public free of charge, “just to see how many silly things there were down the line from 1966 to now.”

Plant said that among the interesting tracks he unearthed was a collaboration he did with former Buggles member Bruce Woolley that he believed was eventually recorded by Grace Jones.

There also were some recordings he made with an artist named Robert Crash who had a band called The Psychotic Tanks.

“It’s insanely brilliant,” the rock legend maintains, “because it’s like 1984, huge Oberheim computers belching out this huge bottom end with this mad German dressed in a plastic Mackintosh tied at the waist with spatz doing this weave ’round the room, playing a Stratocaster…It really is the other side of David Byrne.”

During the podcast, Plant also discussed his 2017 cover of the 1958 Ersel Hickey song “Bluebirds over the Mountain,” which features guest vocals by The Pretenders‘ Chrissie Hynde.

Robert said Chrissie’s contribution to the track was “really special,” adding, “She’s quite a profound woman…She’s like a gem, a diamond, ’cause…the light comes off from different angles.”

You can check out Plant’s Digging Deep podcast on various streaming services and his YouTube channel.

