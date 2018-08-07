Robert Redford Announces Retirement From Acting

Robert Redford has told Entertainment Weekly that his current movie role will be his last.

Confirming what he hinted to in 2016, Redford will retire after he’s done with the upcoming film The Old Man & The Gun.

Redford said, “Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting, and [I’ll] move towards retirement after this ’cause I’ve been doing it since I was 21. I thought, ‘Well, that’s enough.’ And why not go out with something that’s very upbeat and positive?”

Redford started acting in 1960. His long career includes an Academy Award win for Best Director in 1980 for Ordinary People and the establishment of the Sundance Institute and the Sundance Film Festival.

Do you have a favorite Redford movie/role?