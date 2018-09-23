Robert Redford Regrets Saying He Was Retiring

Robert Redford didn’t think his retirement announcement would be so big. He now regrets even saying it. In a recent interview with Variety, Redford said, “That was a mistake. I should never have said that.” If I’m gonna retire, I should just slip quietly away from acting.” Redford continued, “But I shouldn’t be talking about it because I think it draws too much attention in the wrong way.” Redford is 82-years-old. His final movie is supposed to be The Old Man and The Gun. We’ll see. How many celebrities have said they were retiring from something only to come back? Do you know someone who retired but went back to doing the same thing after a little while?

