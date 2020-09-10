Robert Smith finishing The Cure's new album while in quarantine

Rick Kern/WireImage

Robert Smith has been quite productive while in quarantine.

In an interview with BBC Radio 6 Music, The Cure frontman reveals he’s spent his time in lockdown finishing the band’s long-awaited new album, the follow-up to 2008’s 4:13 Dream.

“It’s actually benefited me because there have been no other distractions,” Smith says of life in quarantine. “So I’ve actually got a lot of what I wanted to do done.”

In addition to the new Cure record, Smith says he’s also been working on a new solo album and a film about the history of the band.

While you wait for new Cure material, you can hear Smith featured on the new Gorillaz song, “Strange Timez.”

By Josh Johnson

