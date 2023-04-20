Roberta Flack to receive honorary degree from Berklee College of Music

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Roberta Flack is set to receive an honorary degree from the Berklee College of Music at next month’s 2023 commencement ceremony.

The R&B star is being honored for her contribution to music and philanthropy. She will address the students at the ceremony, which will take place May 13 at Boston University’s Agganis Arena.

The singer reacted to the news with a post on her Instagram Story, sharing, “what an honor!”

Also receiving honorary degrees at the ceremony will be Usher and kora player Sona Jorbarteh. Previous honorary degree recipients include Aretha Franklin, Joni Mitchell, Celine Dion, Ringo Starr, Quincy Jones and Willie Nelson.

