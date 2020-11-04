Robin Zander says Cheap Trick has finished a new album that's on hold because of the pandemic

Credit: David McClister

Cheap Trick singer Robin Zander says that his band has a new studio album that’s “already done and…ready to go.”

During a new installment of AXS TV’s At Home and Social Online interview series, Zander reported that the album’s release has been “put on hold because of the [COVID-19] virus,” and the record is part of a new deal that Cheap Trick signed with the BMG label.

He added, “We’re very excited about it.” Robin also noted that he’s been doing a lot of writing.

In September, Cheap Trick released a new cover of the David Bowie classic “Rebel Rebel” as a digital single that was produced by the group’s frequent studio collaborator, Jack Douglas. Cheap Trick’s most recent full-length studio effort was the 2017 holiday collection Christmas Christmas.

“We’ve made a lot of records, and we just continue making records — for ourselves mostly, but also for our immediate fans that still cling to us,” Zander explained about his band’s continued desire to create new music. “It’s something, I think, that is our lifeblood; it keeps us going…And I believe that we still make quality records. If we didn’t, we probably wouldn’t do it anymore.”

Zander took part in the Q&A to promote Cheap Trick’s appearance on Daryl Hall‘s Live from Daryl’s House series, which originally debuted in 2016 but will get its AXS TV premiere this Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

Among the songs Cheap Trick performed with Hall on the episode were the band’s “I Want You to Want Me,” “Surrender,” “Heaven Tonight” and “Hello There”; The Beatles‘ “Taxman”; “Family Man,” a Mike Oldfield tune that Hall & Oates covered in 1982; and “You Burn Me Up I’m a Cigarette,” a tune Daryl co-wrote with King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.