We find this horrifying! These robots are too life like. Boston Dynamics released a new demonstration video of its Atlas robots navigating a parkour course….they’re incredibly life-like in their movements. It is undeniably awe-inspiring, but they also bring fears for an eventual robot takeover. In this video , Atlas shows off a new skill— parkour. Atlas can be seen leaping over obstacles, navigating stairs and walking a balance beam. They even cap it off by landing a backflip.