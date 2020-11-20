Rock and Roll All Eve! KISS to ring in 2021 with livestreamed New Year's Eve concert in Dubai

Landmarks Presents

Like every other major music artist, KISS had to postpone its 2020 tour plans because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have now announced that they’ll come roaring back to the stage this New Year’s Eve for a special concert event in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The show, dubbed “KISS 2020 Goodbye,” will take place at the Dubai’s Atlantis, The Palm resort and is being billed as “the largest live streaming event of the year.”

The concert is a ticketed, hybrid live and livestreamed event that will be held in front of a COVID-screened audience and will be filmed in 4K high-def with over 50 cameras offering 360-degree views. Tickets to watch the livestream can be purchased now at Kiss2020Goodbye.com, with a standard ticket priced at $39.99, offering unlimited replays for 24 hours. For $49.99, you’ll be able to watch unlimited replays for 72 hours.

In addition, two VIP packages are available. A Gold VIP package costs $249.99 and offers unlimited replays of the concert for 30 days, plus a limited-edition DVD of the concert with a 16-page booklet, a poster and a T-shirt.

A Platinum VIP package will set you back $999.99. That one features everything offered in the Gold VIP bundle, plus you’ll get your name mentioned in the DVD and booklet and the poster will be autographed by KISS. You’ll also receive a vinyl LP of the show and more memorabilia.

KISS says in a statement. “On New Year’s Eve KISS will rock the heavens, shake the earth and blaze the way out of 2020 with the largest and most bombastic celebration in our and anyone else’s history. We all need it. We all deserve it. Here’s to 2021.”

By Matt Friedlander

