Rock and Roll All May: KISS announce rescheduled dates for postponed 2021 US concerts

KISS has announced new dates for four U.S. shows that were postponed last year, all of which will take place in May.

The concerts, which are part of the band’s End of the Road farewell tour, are scheduled for May 11 in Milwaukee; May 12 in Dayton, Ohio; May 14 in Hartford, Connecticut; and May 17 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Tickets and VIP packages that were purchased for last year’s shows will be honored for the new dates. Additional information will be emailed directly to those with tickets.

KISS also is scheduled to play a previously announced headlining set at the Rockville 2022 Festival in Daytona Beach, Florida, on May 19.

The band will kick off its 2022 End of the Road itinerary with a series of Australian shows in late March and early April, followed by a South American leg that’s mapped out from late April to early May.

After the U.S. concerts, KISS will head to Europe for a run of shows scheduled from early June to late July.

Visit KISSOnline.com for more details about the tour.

