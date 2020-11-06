Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Won’t Include Live Performances

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony won’t include any live performances – because the Hall’s CEO thought they would be “boring”. CEO Joel Peresman told Vulture:”We thought that was kind of boring to try to go through the hoops of having artists performing with no audience, or doing it with just family or friends.” Instead, the two-hour special will include 10-minute clip packages for each inductee, with extra interviews and historical footage. This year’s class includes Nine Inch Nails, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G., and T.Rex. The special airs Saturday, Nove. 7th on HB0. How do you feel about holding the ceremony without live performances? Should the class of 2020 be invited back for a future live concert after the pandemic?