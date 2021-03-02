Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Sets Induction Ceremony Date, Location

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has just announced details about this year’s induction ceremony and it could be the biggest one yet. The event has been set to take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on October 30, 2021. The capacity allowance could change from now until October based on the pandemic numbers, but at this point, the venue is allowed up to 25% of its regular operating capacity which is about 20,000 guests.This year’s Rock Hall nominees include Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, Chaka Khan, Carole King, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner and Dionne Warwick. The final selection of inductees will be announced in May. Which artist are you most excited for to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?