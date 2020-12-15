Rock and Rollover: Led Zeppelin-themed pinball machines available now

Courtesy of Stern Pinball Inc.

Led Zeppelin has partnered with the Stern Pinball company to create a new line of themed pinball machines featuring imagery and songs from throughout the legendary U.K. band’s career.

The game is available now in three models, Pro, Premium and Limited Edition, each featuring a unique design based on a different respective album by the band — the group’s self-titled debut, Led Zeppelin III, and Led Zeppelin IV.

The machine’s action offers changing features depending on how long a player can keep the balls rolling, with features updating at the start of each verse and chorus of 10 Led Zeppelin songs that have been incorporated into the game. The tunes featured are “Good Times Bad Times,” “Whole Lotta Love,” “The Song Remains the Same,” “Rock and Roll,” “Trampled Under Foot,” “Ramble On,” “Kashmir,” “Immigrant Song,” “Black Dog,” and “Communication Breakdown.”

An illuminated status board on the machine’s back panel announces which song is being played. The game also features a Hindenburg Zeppelin toy based on the imagery from Led Zeppelin’s debut album, and a leaping Icarus toy inspired by the logo of the band’s Swan Song label that takes flight when it’s hit by a pinball.

The game also features images of Led Zeppelin’s four members, the runes that appear on the Led Zeppelin IV album, and references to select highlights from the band’s career.

“There is nothing more energizing and fun than bringing pinball and music together,” says Stern Pinball chairman and CEO Gary Stern. “Partnering with Led Zeppelin, we created a one-of-a-kind pinball experience. It’s our dream goal to create a pinball machine with this iconic rock band.”

You can check out a preview of the machines at Stern Pinball’s official YouTube channel. For more information, visit SternPinball.com.

