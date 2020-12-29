'Rock Camp, The Movie' doc features Roger Daltrey, Joe Perry, Heart's Nancy Wilson & more

Giant Interactive/MadPix Films/Cedar Hills Media

The long-running institution Rock’ n’ Roll Fantasy Camp is the subject of a new documentary, which focuses on how, since 1996, the event has allowed fans worldwide to jam with and learn from their favorite rock stars — including “counselors” like Roger Daltrey, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS, Aerosmith‘s Joe Perry and other legends.

Rock Camp, The Movie details how music producer David Fishof founded Rock ‘n Roll Fantasy camp and grew it into a huge enterprise, while following four campers and their families as their lives are transformed during their experiences at the camp.

In addition to Daltrey, Stanley, Simmons and Perry, the doc also features Sammy Hagar, Jeff Beck, Heart‘s Nancy Wilson and many more.

Rock Camp, The Movie is directed and produced by Doug Blush, who, among other films, edited the award-winning documentary about background singers, 20 Feet from Stardom.

The movie will be screened starting January 15 in “virtual cinemas” across North America, which means you would buy a ticket at the theater’s website and then watch it there, on that website. On January 22, it’ll screen in actual theaters in Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, San Diego and Salina, KS.

On February 16, Rock Camp, The Movie will be available on demand everywhere via streaming platforms, cable operators and other outlets.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.