Rock Hall CEO explains why Whitney Houston belongs in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Courtesy Rock and Roll Hall of FameThe nominees for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have been announced. And just like very year, as soon as the nominees are revealed, people start complaining about the choices. A common complaint is why artists who are famous for recording in a genre other than rock are being considered for induction.

This year, that complaint might be leveled against Whitney Houston, one of 16 artists up for the honor -- but the Rock Hall has an explanation.

Greg Harris, CEO and president of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, tells ABC Audio, "Rock and roll is a very big tent. It includes blues, soul, gospel, country...and a place that has inducted Aretha Franklin, a place that's inducted Mahalia Jackson and the other great singers, is clearly a place that wants somebody like Whitney Houston -- the greatest voice of her generation."

The other nominees include Pat Benatar, The Doobie Brothers, The Notorious B.I.G., Rufus and Chaka Khan, Depeche Mode, Soundgarden, Nine Inch Nails and The Dave Matthews Band. You can now vote for your favorite by Googling "Rock Hall Fan Vote," or an inductee's name and the word "vote." The top five vote-getters will be added to a special "fan ballot."

"We also mail the ballot out to all the living inductees, and then in January we'll announce the new class of Hall of Fame inductees for 2020," Harris explains. "They will then be inducted in Cleveland Ohio on May 2nd."

