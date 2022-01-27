Rock Hall exhibition inspired by ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ documentary series to open in March

Express/Express/Getty Images

A new exhibit inspired by the recent Peter Jackson-directed Beatles docuseries The Beatles: Get Back will open at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland on March 18.

The immersive exhibit, dubbed “The Beatles: Get Back to Let It Be,” will treat visitors to an in-depth look at the historic January 1969 sessions in London that yielded the Fab Four’s final album, Let It Be, and the band’s famous concert on the rooftop of Apple Corps’ headquarters.

The display will feature original instruments played by The Beatles, clothing the band members wore and handwritten lyrics, all seen in the documentary. Some items were loaned by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the estates of George Harrison and John Lennon.

The exhibit also will feature high-def film clips, audio segments and other multimedia that will help transport attendees into the group’s world at that time.

Memorabilia featured in the exhibition include a black-and-gray shirt McCartney wore in the studio and his handwritten lyrics for “I’ve Got a Feeling”; the borrowed red raincoat Starr donned during the rooftop concert and his Ludwig drum kit; a pair of Lennon’s famous eyeglasses and his handwritten lyrics for “Dig a Pony”; and a pink pinstripe suit worn by Harrison and his handwritten lyrics for “I Me Mine.”

The display also will include photos of the sessions taken by Linda McCartney and Ethan Russell.

In addition, the exhibit will offer three screening rooms featuring footage filmed at each location shown in the docuseries — Twickenham Studios, Apple Studios and the Apple Corps rooftop.

The three-part, seven-plus hours The Beatles: Get Back docuseries premiered on Disney+ in November.

