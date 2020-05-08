Rock Hall gives Mother's Day a good name with special Bon Jovi programming

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of FameWhat better way to celebrate mom this Sunday than to give her access to all kinds of free content featuring her favorite band, Bon Jovi? You can thank the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for this special Mother's Day gift.

Sunday night at 7 p.m., the Rock Hall's Facebook page, and Bon Jovi's YouTube channel, will host a special Mother's Day greeting from Bon Jovi's David Bryan. In fact, you can submit a special message for your mom now to @RockHall on social media using the hashtag #message4mom, and David will read out some of them during his greeting.

Moms can also enjoy an exclusive video vault compilation of Bon Jovi's 2018 Rock Hall induction ceremony performance and speeches. They'll love the part where Jon Bon Jovi tells his wife Dorothea, mother of his four kids, how much he loves her, and drummer Tico Torres thanks his mom for telling him to "do what you want to do and play from your heart.”

The Hall's Spotify channel also features a special "career defining" Bon Jovi playlist, and its online store is offering 15% off all women's clothing items, including an exclusive co-branded Rock Hall and Bon Jovi tee.

Meanwhile, Bon Jovi will spend part of Mother's Day performing on Rise Up New York!, a virtual telethon that will raise money for the COVID-19 relief efforts of New York City's Robin Hood charity.

Bon Jovi is just one of the performers on a lineup that also includes Mariah Carey, Billy Joel and Sting. You can watch the Tina Fey-hosted event nationwide on CNBC Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET, and locally on all New York City TV stations.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.