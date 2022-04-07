Rock Hall hosting Beatles Fan Weekend, book signing by ‘Let It Be’ engineer and famed producer Glyn Johns

Express/Express/Getty Images

In celebration of last month’s opening of the new Rock and Roll Hall of Fame exhibit “The Beatles: Get Back to Let It Be,” the Cleveland museum is hosting a series of Beatles-themed events during the next few days.

The Fab Four festivities begin today at 5 p.m. ET with a Beatles-themed edition of the “Rock Hall Nights” series. In addition to offering a behind-the-scenes look at the exhibit, the event will feature an appearance by Let It Be engineer and famed producer Glyn Johns, who will sign copies of his memoir Sound Man from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Other attractions, events and activities include screenings of rare jams from Rock Hall induction ceremonies featuring Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and other rock superstars; Beatles trivia quizzes; a performance by a Beatles cover band; a look at the music that influenced the Fab Four; and more.

Thursday’s “Rock Hall Nights” event, which runs until 9 p.m., will be followed by the “Beatles Fan Weekend,” taking place on Friday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, April 9 and 10, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The fan weekend will feature many of the same activities and attractions offered on Thursday, including the Rock Hall performance screenings, the trivia quizzes, and the concert.

In addition, Beatles-themed drinks will be available at the café, and Beatles music will be played all day through speakers at the Rock Hall, along nearby East 9th St. and in downtown Cleveland.

As previously reported, “The Beatles: Get Back to Let It Be” is an immersive exhibit that offers an in-depth look at the 1969 sessions that yielded the Let It Be album, and at the band’s famous London rooftop concert.

