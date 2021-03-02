Rock Hall Induction Ceremony scheduled to be held October 30 at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Courtesy of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced a date and site for its 2021 Induction Ceremony. In an online press conference this morning, Rock Hall president and CEO Greg Harris, revealed that the event will take place on October 30 at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

This will mark the first time that the ceremony will be held at the arena, which is the home of NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Rock Hall has struck a deal with the pro basketball team to have the venue host the event for multiple years.

Harris said that details about ticket sales for the ceremony, which will be open to the public, will be announced in July.

As previously reported, the nominees for induction into the Rock Hall this year are Todd Rundgren, Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine, Iron Maiden, The Go-Go’s, Devo, New York Dolls, Tina Turner, Kate Bush, Mary J. Blige, JAY-Z, Chaka Khan, Carole King, the late Fela Kuti, LL Cool J and Dionne Warwick.

Fans can visit RockHall.com now to vote for their favorite nominees, with the top five vote-getters receiving extra consideration on the final ballot. The inductees will be announced in May. Kuti current is leading the fan vote, followed by Turner, Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden and The Go-Go’s.

This past year, the induction ceremony was moved from the spring to the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and also was changed to a pre-recorded virtual HBO special because of the health crisis. Harris said that moving forward, the annual ceremony will continue to be held in the fall. He also noted that he was “optimistic and hopeful” that this year’s event will be an in-person affair.

By Matt Friedlander

