Rock Hall nominees including Pat Benatar, Eurythmics’ Annie Lennox, Carly Simon and more react to honor

Courtesy of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

In the wake of Tuesday’s announcement of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s nominees for induction in 2022, some of the artists shared their feelings about the good news on their social media pages or in interviews.

Pat Benatar, who previously was nominated for the honor in 2020, said in a joint statement with her husband and longtime guitarist and songwriting partner Neil Giraldo, “Thrilled to be nominated again for the RRHOF. Congratulations to all the nominees!”

Eurythmics, who were previously in the running for the honor in 2018, also notched their second nod this year. Singer Annie Lennox reacted to her group’s nomination by posting a still from the music video for their hit “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” along with a tongue-in-cheek message that reads, “Quote from Eurythmics Chapter ll Circa 1982…’Brethren! One day we will ALL be nominated into the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame in the sky and wooden cased computers like these will be reduced to pocket sized devices.'”

Carly Simon received her first Rock Hall nod this year. The singer-songwriter responded with a simple message that reads, “Hello! I can’t thank you enough for all of your support. I am thrilled to be nominated.”

Devo received their third nomination this year. The veteran New Wave band’s lead singer, Mark Mothersbaugh, was interviewed by Billboard and said about the Rock Hall, “Somebody there must like us, there’s somebody tenacious over there. We’ll see what happens. It’s a nice honor if it would happen — but I look at all the other people [nominated this year] and I would vote for them, too.”

The 2022 Rock Hall inductees will be announced in May. Fans can vote at RockHall.com for their favorite nominees through April 29.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.