Rock Hall says Dolly Parton is still on the ballot, even though she declined her nomination

Dolly Parton is still in the running to join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, despite the fact that she asked the organization earlier this week to remove her from consideration.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation issued a statement Thursday acknowledging Dolly’s request, but saying they’ll move forward with her as a nominee.

“From its inception, Rock and Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture,” the statement reads, in part. “Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed.”

The note concludes, “We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

In Dolly’s message, which she posted on her social media sites on Monday, she wrote, “Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

Along with Parton, 16 other nominees have been named for possible inclusion in the Class of 2022 to join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Incidentally, Dolly currently sits in fourth place in the Rock Hall’s online fan vote for favorite nominee, which only accounts for a small percentage of the overall official inductee vote.

The 2022 inductees will be announced in May.

