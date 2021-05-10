Rock Hall’s 2021 inductees to be announced Wednesday; Tina Turner wins nominee fan poll

Courtesy of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has revealed that its class of 2021 inductees will be announced this Wednesday, May 12.

As previously reported, this year’s nominees for induction are The Go-Go’s, Tina Turner, Todd Rundgren, Carole King, Devo, Dionne Warwick, Chaka Khan, LL Cool J, Kate Bush, Foo Fighters, New York Dolls, Mary J. Blige, JAY-Z, Rage Against the Machine, Iron Maiden and the late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti.

Meanwhile, the online poll hosted by RockHall.com that allowed fans to vote for their favorite nominees recently closed, and the five artists receiving the most votes were, in order, Turner, Kuti, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden and Foo Fighters. The top five vote-getters will receive extra consideration on the final ballot.

Should Turner or King be elected, they’ll join Stevie Nicks as the only female artists to be inducted twice. Tina is already a Rock Hall member as half of Ike & Tina Turner, while Carole previously was honored as a non-performer for her songwriting.

The 2021 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony will take place on October 30 at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. This will be the sixth time that the event will be held in Cleveland, which is where the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame & Museum is located. Details about ticket sales for the ceremony, which will be open to the public, will be announced in July.

Last year, the induction ceremony was pushed back from the spring to the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the event was presented as a pre-recorded virtual HBO special. Rock Hall president and CEO Greg Harris says that moving forward, the annual ceremony will continue to be held in the fall.

