Rock legend Sting mourns rapper Juice WRLD, who sampled his song

Harrison Cooney/Walt Disney World ResortSting is one of the many musicians who are mourning the passing of rapper Juice WRLD, who died over the weekend at age 21 after suffering a "medical emergency" shortly after landing at a Chicago airport. In case you're wondering why a 68-year-old British rock icon even knows who Juice WRLD is, well, there's a strong connection between them.

Juice's number-two hit "Lucid Dreams" was based around a sample of Sting's 1993 song "Shape of My Heart." The former Police frontman tells Billboard, "This is such a tragic loss for the world of music, a young life with so much potential and a unique and precious talent."

Sting adds, "'Lucid Dreams' was my favorite of all the many interpolations of 'Shape of My Heart,' it will resonate for many years to come. My sincere condolences to the family."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer said via a spokesperson that reports that he was suing Juice over the song are "simply untrue."

Juice WRLD, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, had just celebrated his 21st birthday on December 2. After suffering a seizure, he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Stars who've expressed their sadness at the rapper's passing include Drake, Halsey, Ellie Goulding, "Old Town Road" rapper Lil Nas X and many more.

