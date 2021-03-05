Rock 'n' Relief livestream benefit, featuring Carly Simon, Sheryl Crow, Sammy Hagar & more, begins today

Kii Arens

Just a reminder that the two-day Rock ‘n’ Relief streaming charity concert, which will feature performances by Carly Simon, Sheryl Crow, and Sammy Hagar with his current band The Circle, takes place today and tomorrow, March 5 and 6, starting both days at noon Pacific time.

The show, whose lineup was curated by singer, songwriter and producer Linda Perry, will benefit CORE, which is providing equitable access to COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in Los Angeles.

Perry, formerly of 4 Non Blondes, also will be performing during the stream, which will include a mix of virtual performances and live sets. The live performances will take place at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium, which has become a mass vaccination site.

Other artists on the bill, which Perry wanted to reflect the “diverse” nature of L.A., include Jewel, Ziggy Marley, Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell, Foo Fighters, Bush‘s Gavin Rossdale, Tracy Bonham, Macy Gray, James Blunt, Kevin Bacon, Aloe Blacc, and Pete Yorn.

Rock ‘n’ Relief will stream via the Amazon Music Twitch channel, the Amazon Music mobile app, and Rolling Stone magazine’s YouTube channel. Viewers will be able to donate as they watch, and Perry’s hoping to highlight CORE’s mobile vaccination program in particular.

“It’s so important,” Perry explains. “Not only are they giving these vaccinations and helping people, but they’re also helping educate people who don’t have the right information regarding vaccinations.”

In total, Perry’s aiming to raise $1.5 million, as well as provide “light and entertainment” for not only audiences online, but also for CORE’s Dodger Stadium staff and those in line waiting to get their shot.

“A lot of people are hurting, man,” Perry says. “So I’m hoping that this could raise the spirits of people, at least.”

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.